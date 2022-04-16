Bird Nest dessert recipe, perfect for Easter

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Parker joined WCTV’s spotlight segment today to introduce us to her easy delicious Bird Nest recipe for the Eastern Holiday celebration,

Ingredients:

2 canisters of La Choy’s Chinese noodles

1 bag of milk chocolate morsels

1 bag of butterscotch morsels

Optional 1/2 of peanuts or shaved almonds

Candied eggs or jelly beans

Steps on how to make the Bird Nest:

In a large bowl melt the chocolate and butterscotch morsels. DO NOT overheat. Add in the noodles and mix well. Once the mixture is combined, scoop small batches on a cookie sheet with parchment paper. Don’t worry if the nests are not symmetrical, all nests are uniquely different. Add the candied eggs and let them harden.

Hope you enjoy and Happy Easter.

