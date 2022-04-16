Bird Nest dessert recipe, perfect for Easter
Apr. 16, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Parker joined WCTV’s spotlight segment today to introduce us to her easy delicious Bird Nest recipe for the Eastern Holiday celebration,
Ingredients:
- 2 canisters of La Choy’s Chinese noodles
- 1 bag of milk chocolate morsels
- 1 bag of butterscotch morsels
- Optional 1/2 of peanuts or shaved almonds
- Candied eggs or jelly beans
Steps on how to make the Bird Nest:
- In a large bowl melt the chocolate and butterscotch morsels. DO NOT overheat.
- Add in the noodles and mix well.
- Once the mixture is combined, scoop small batches on a cookie sheet with parchment paper.
- Don’t worry if the nests are not symmetrical, all nests are uniquely different.
- Add the candied eggs and let them harden.
Hope you enjoy and Happy Easter.
