Advertisement

Bird Nest dessert recipe, perfect for Easter

Chef Parker joined WCTV’s spotlight segment today to introduce us to her easy delicious Bird Nest recipe for the Eastern Holiday celebration,
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 11:28 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Parker joined WCTV’s spotlight segment today to introduce us to her easy delicious Bird Nest recipe for the Eastern Holiday celebration,

Ingredients:

  • 2 canisters of La Choy’s Chinese noodles
  • 1 bag of milk chocolate morsels
  • 1 bag of butterscotch morsels
  • Optional 1/2 of peanuts or shaved almonds
  • Candied eggs or jelly beans

Steps on how to make the Bird Nest:

  1. In a large bowl melt the chocolate and butterscotch morsels. DO NOT overheat.
  2. Add in the noodles and mix well.
  3. Once the mixture is combined, scoop small batches on a cookie sheet with parchment paper.
  4. Don’t worry if the nests are not symmetrical, all nests are uniquely different.
  5. Add the candied eggs and let them harden.

Hope you enjoy and Happy Easter.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crash on Miccosukee Road that leaves a car on it's side.
UPDATE: Miccosukkee Roadblock cleared after crash left a car on its side
knife with police lights
Man arrested for domestic violence after getting stabbed in a fight with girlfriend
Photo: Valdosta Fire Department
Crews battle multiple house fires in Valdosta
TPD released a missing adult alert on January 8 for 54-year-old Jorge Diaz-Johnston. On...
Roommate charged in killing of LGBTQ advocate Jorge Diaz-Johnston
Local coach builds a homemade pole vault to train students for track meets.
Track And Field Coach Teaches Students How To Pole Vault In Her Front Yard

Latest News

Chef Parker joined WCTV’s spotlight segment today to introduce us to her easy delicious Bird...
In the spotlight: Bird Nest dessert recipe
Chef Ashley joined the WCTV set once again to showcase her seafood-inspired green tomato salad.
Seafood Fried Green Tomato Salad with Chef Ashley
Chef Ashley joined the WCTV set once again to showcase her seafood-inspired green tomato salad.
Seafood Fried Green Tomato Salad with Chef Ashley
Get ready for an upcoming holiday brunch with a delicious lemon ginger monkey bread.
In the Spotlight: Lemon ginger monkey bread