DeSantis awards 10 million to Dixie County for infrastructure improvement

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCTV) - As part of the General Appropriation Act that was recently passed by Florida Legislation, Governor Ron DeSantis is funding over 10,007,763 dollars to three projects in Dixie County for infrastructure improvement.

The funding will be used to build two fire stations, which will improve emergency response capabilities and assist infrastructure improvements to reduce floods and provide maximum stormwater relief to Dixie County households and businesses.

“Ensuring that rural counties, like Dixie County, have the resources they need to strengthen the resiliency of their communities is a top priority of my administration,” said Gov. DeSantis. “These projects will provide necessary emergency support for residents and protect their homes and businesses during a disaster.”

