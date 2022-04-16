Florida Highway Patrol honors local dispatchers during National Telecommunicators Week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It is National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week and all week-long local law enforcement agencies have been showing their gratitude to the people who are the voices behind some of the most serious and dangerous calls they respond to.

“They really are truly the lifeline of law enforcement,” Florida Highway Patrol Captain Ryan Martina told WCTV’s Katie Kaplan. “Without that calm voice on the other end of the radio, and especially in calls that are very contentious or dangerous, it’s very nice to have them there and, really, they’re doing all the legwork and getting everything done behind the scenes while we’re out there on the road.”

On Friday afternoon FHP Troopers from Troop H showed up to the Tallahassee Regional Communication Center with catered BBQ lunch, an appreciation banner, and smiles for their colleagues.

“It means a lot. This is a job that is thankless,” said Duty Officer Supervisor Laytoya Carter. “We are rarely told ‘Thank you.’ The troopers- they wear uniforms. Firefighters wear uniforms. We don’t. So when you see us out and about, you don’t know that we’re that person that you have been on the phone with during your emergency.”

Carter said the Tallahassee-based communication center alone supports FHP and public roadways across 18 counties in North Florida, from the Madison-Suwannee county line to the Florida-Alabama border.

National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week is celebrated the second week of April every year.

