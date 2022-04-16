LCSO teaches young students ways to peacefully solve problems

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook that they teamed up with Leon County Schools to educate students on peaceful problem-solving techniques.

The students learned how to use their hands for good through various activities.

Activities included painting cut-out pictures of “helping hands” and rocks.

According to LCSO, you can find the students’ cut-out paintings in the respective schools’ cafeteria and the rocks will be hidden throughout the community for citizens to find.

