LCSO teaches young students ways to peacefully solve problems

For national victim's rights week, LSCO teamed up with LCS to teach students how to solve...
For national victim's rights week, LSCO teamed up with LCS to teach students how to solve problems through activities.(LCSO)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - For National Crime Victims’ Rights Week, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook that they teamed up with Leon County Schools to educate students on peaceful problem-solving techniques.

The students learned how to use their hands for good through various activities.

Activities included painting cut-out pictures of “helping hands” and rocks.

According to LCSO, you can find the students’ cut-out paintings in the respective schools’ cafeteria and the rocks will be hidden throughout the community for citizens to find.

