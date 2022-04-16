Salvation Army food giveaway at local dealership

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) -Boxes and boxes of food for those in need helping to combat hunger in Tallahassee.

Peter Boulware Toyota joined hands with the Salvation Army to provide food for needy families

The dealership handed out more than 400 boxes.

In each box, enough to feed a family of four for a week.

“Every little bit of food helps,” said Eddie Ogletree.

Eddie Ogletree learned about the food drive after getting repairs on his car and couldn’t miss out on the opportunity.

“I have no idea; it’s going to be a surprise,” Ogletree said.

Captain Stephan Wildish with the Salvation Army said the number of people living paycheck to paycheck is much greater than it may seem.

“We’re serving well over 100 families a month and that’s like 4 to 6 meals people in a household so that’s how many people we are serving a month so that’s how many are coming because they do live paycheck to paycheck,” said Salvation Army Captain Stephan Wildish.

Peter Boulware said he wants to be part of the solution…

“Food insecurity is a real issue and a lot of people around town may not know that it’s such a big issue and we want to bring awareness to it,” said Owner of Toyota Peter Boulware.

Something Byron Dupree is thankful for, he is in between jobs and struggling to get ahead.

“It makes me feel good to know that there are actually care you know that are looking out for other people in this day and time, yeah, it makes me feel good,” said Byron Dupree.

For Bryan Smith, he came through to pick up items for a family member than couldn’t.

“I came over to Toyota to pick up a few things for my mother-in-law, she’s not driving right now so I’ve been doing all the back and forth for her so being able to come up here and grab a few things at the house really does help a lot,” said Bryan Smith.

Boulware said as long as the need remains he’ll continue to team up with community members to help give back.

