TPD searching for man who left Tallahassee Memorial in hospital gown

Officers are searching for 71-year-old John Roth, who left TMH in a hospital gown.
Officers are searching for 71-year-old John Roth, who left TMH in a hospital gown.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 3:42 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police officers are searching for a man they say left Tallahassee Memorial Hospital Friday while still wearing a hospital gown.

According to a TPD release, 71-year-old John Roth was last seen Friday wearing a blue hospital gown and had a walking cane. Roth is 6′4″ and weighs 325 pounds.

Anyone with information on where he may be should call the police department at (850) 509-4200.

