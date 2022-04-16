TPD searching for man who left Tallahassee Memorial in hospital gown

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Police officers are searching for a man they say left Tallahassee Memorial Hospital Friday while still wearing a hospital gown.

According to a TPD release, 71-year-old John Roth was last seen Friday wearing a blue hospital gown and had a walking cane. Roth is 6′4″ and weighs 325 pounds.

Anyone with information on where he may be should call the police department at (850) 509-4200.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.