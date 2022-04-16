Advertisement

UPDATE: Grand jury indicts suspect in Stuckey Ave. shooting that killed FAMU grad student

26-year-old Khalil Ogilvie faces a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of a FAMU...
26-year-old Khalil Ogilvie faces a first-degree murder charge in the shooting death of a FAMU grad student.(Leon County Sheriff's Office)
By Alyssa Camacho
Published: Apr. 16, 2022 at 4:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Leon County grand jury indicted one of two individuals charged for the murder of a Florida A&M University graduate student. Tallahassee’s Khalil Ogilvie, 26 was indicted on one count of first degree felony murder Thursday for the death of MaKayla “MK” Bryant. He remains in the Leon County Detention Facility where he is being held without bail.

On January 26, Bryant, 22 was shot and killed during a botched drug deal that ended in gun fire.

Ogilvie met with Bryant and her partner Precious Charlton in the parking lot of the Providence Pointe Apartments on Stuckey Ave. He later attempted rob the couple, according to court records, Ogilvie and Bryant grappled with the gun and it went off.

Charlton was later charged with one count of third-degree felony murder and possession of narcotics with the intent to sell.

