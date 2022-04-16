UPDATE: Grand jury indicts suspect in Stuckey Ave. shooting that killed FAMU grad student

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Leon County grand jury indicted one of two individuals charged for the murder of a Florida A&M University graduate student. Tallahassee’s Khalil Ogilvie, 26 was indicted on one count of first degree felony murder Thursday for the death of MaKayla “MK” Bryant. He remains in the Leon County Detention Facility where he is being held without bail.

On January 26, Bryant, 22 was shot and killed during a botched drug deal that ended in gun fire.

Ogilvie met with Bryant and her partner Precious Charlton in the parking lot of the Providence Pointe Apartments on Stuckey Ave. He later attempted rob the couple, according to court records, Ogilvie and Bryant grappled with the gun and it went off.

Charlton was later charged with one count of third-degree felony murder and possession of narcotics with the intent to sell.

