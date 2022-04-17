Advertisement

Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, April 17

Rain chances will stick around for Easter Sunday. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and forecast.
By Charles Roop
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 9:40 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Mild weather was in place over the Big Bend and South Georgia Sunday morning with patchy fog in a few locations. There will be a mix of sun and clouds later in the afternoon with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. The better rain odds will be north of I-10 and near I-75. Highs will range from near 80 to the middle 80s.

Rain chances will stay elevated Sunday night and into Monday as another trough of low pressure aloft and another storm system is expected to move through the eastern U.S. The sky will clear from west to east Monday. High pressure at the surface is forecast to move into the region by late Monday night and early Tuesday to bring in drier and more stable air. Morning lows Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the mid 50s to near 50, respectively, and high temperatures will be in the upper 70s to near 80.

A ridge of high pressure in the mid to upper levels of the atmosphere will build into the Southeast U.S. late week into next weekend. This will suppress rain chances and warmer low and high temperatures.

