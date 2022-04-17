Advertisement

69-year-old Gainesville man died in a single-car crash

Wet road conditions and alcohol are suspected to be contributing factors, according to the...
Wet road conditions and alcohol are suspected to be contributing factors, according to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.(MGN Images)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 9:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Highway Patrol responded to a single-car crash Sunday morning in Alachua County.

According to FHP, the 69-year-old man was driving his Sportscar without a seat belt on southwest SR-121 in the area of southwest 78th Lane around 4 a.m.

For an unknown reason, the man left the roadway to the right and overturned.

FHP said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information was released.

