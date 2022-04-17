69-year-old Gainesville man died in a single-car crash

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - Florida Highway Patrol responded to a single-car crash Sunday morning in Alachua County.

According to FHP, the 69-year-old man was driving his Sportscar without a seat belt on southwest SR-121 in the area of southwest 78th Lane around 4 a.m.

For an unknown reason, the man left the roadway to the right and overturned.

FHP said the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No further information was released.

