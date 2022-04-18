1 injured in Monticello shooting, police investigating

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - The Monticello Police Department says a man suffered non-life-threatening injuries in a shooting early Monday morning.

MPD says its officers were called to the area of East Chestnut Street at 3:36 a.m. Officers found the male victim and talked to him to keep him alert and find more information about the shooting.

MPD says Jefferson County Fire Rescue was called immediately to help the victim, who was then taken to a hospital in Tallahassee for treatment of his injuries.

Officers learned the shooting happened at another location within the city, the press release says.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office helped secure the area of the original crime scene. The press release did not say where that crime scene was.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement was called to the crime scene, and it responded with a special agent and crime scene vehicle.

MPD says one of its officers went to the hospital to get a statement from the victim and meet up with an FDLE agent.

“Information was gathered and evidence was collected from the scenes,” the press release says. “This is an ongoing investigation and we will give details as they develop.”

If you have information about the shooting, reach out to MPD at 850-342-0150 or Big Bend Crime Stoppers at 850-574-8477.

