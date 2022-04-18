Advertisement

Charles’ Evening First Alert Forecast - Sunday, April 17

Rain chances will drop after Monday as the rest of the work week stays dry. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details in a Sunday night update.
By Charles Roop
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The sky lit up with lightning and rain fell heavily Sunday evening as a cluster of rain and thunderstorms brought reports of hail and damaging winds to portions of the Big Bend and South Georgia. The weather improved across most of the area as of 10 p.m. Sunday, but radar showed another batch of rain moving easterly through portions of Mississippi and Alabama. The rain and storms are expected to move into and through the viewing area overnight and into Monday morning as a disturbance and cold front move through the eastern U.S. The better lift will be to our east by mid-morning with only a slight chance of showers and storms later in the afternoon.

Temperatures will be cooler on Tuesday with a sunny sky. The daytime high will reach into the upper 70s with a morning low in the mid 50s. Wednesday morning’s low will likely reach as low as the upper 40s to near 50, but moisture will begin its slow return to the area and increase the low to near 60 by Friday morning with highs in the mid 80s.

The pattern looks dry and quiet for the rest of the work week into next weekend. A ridge of high pressure will likely set up farther up in the atmosphere as soon as Thursday and remain through next weekend. This will bring warm temperatures and help to cap rain chances. Highs could reach into the mid to upper 80s next Saturday and Sunday.

