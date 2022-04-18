Advertisement

Detroit pastors fill gas tanks over Easter weekend

Pastors in Detroit gave away free gas over the Easter weekend.
By WDIV Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 8:58 AM EDT
DETROIT (WDIV) - Some pastors in Detroit spent the holiest weekend on the Christian calendar by easing their congregation’s pain at the pump.

The religious and community leaders were filling up gas tanks instead of Easter baskets.

In service to their community, they provided $6,000 worth of gas in 10-gallon increments to dozens of motorists in need.

In addition to filling up the cars, the pastors offered prayers for safe travel.

Copyright 2022 WDIV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

