‘Enhanced’ video at issue as Katherine Magbanua’s retrial nears

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An “enhanced” version of a secretly recorded video could soon be made public in the upcoming trial of Katherine Magbanua.

Magbanua’s retrial is scheduled to begin on May 16.

It was slated for February - but delayed until May - after prosecutors told the judge an audio forensics expert needed more time to review an FBI recording of Magbanua meeting with Charlie Adelson at the Dolce Vita restaurant in Miami back in April 2016.

The state hired Keith McElveen — who spent nearly a decade in audio forensics for the CIA — to enhance the recording. Prosecutors recently told the judge his work is now complete.

In a motion filed April 14, prosecutors are now asking the judge to decide in advance whether jurors will be able to see a transcript of the newly “clarified audio” and whether they can see a demonstrative aid that combines the original video, the enhanced audio and subtitles from the transcript.

There has been significant legal debate over the original recording because parts of the conversation are inaudible. It’s not clear yet how much of the conversation is audible in the newly enhanced version.

WCTV has requested a copy of the newly enhanced recording and the accompanying transcript.

Magbanua is one of three people charged in the murder of FSU professor Dan Markel, who was shot and killed when he pulled into his driveway in July 2014.

Magbanua maintains her innocence and jurors in her first trial could not agree on a verdict.

Prosecutors contend she was part of a murder for hire plot that has already sent Sigfredo Garcia and Luis Rivera to prison. The state attorney’s office claims the trio conspired with the family of Markel’s ex-wife to kill the professor to end a custody battle.

Neither Markel’s ex-wife, Wendi Adelson, nor any other members of her family have been charged with a crime and all have repeatedly denied having anything to do with the murder. The Adelson family - Wendi, her brother Charlie and their parents Harvey and Donna - are all listed as possible witnesses in the upcoming retrial.

Magbanua’s retrial has been repeatedly delayed during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the judge recently told attorneys no more delays will be allowed.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.