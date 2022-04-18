Advertisement

Florida man sets world record after watching ‘Spider-man: No Way Home’ 292 times

Ramiro Alanis broke the world record for most cinema productions attended of the same film.
Ramiro Alanis broke the world record for most cinema productions attended of the same film.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 11:40 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - More people are heading back to the movie theaters, but probably not as much as a man in Florida who spend nearly $3,500 on tickets to see “Spider-man: No Way Home” nearly 300 times.

In the process, Ramiro Alanis broke the world record for most cinema productions attended of the same film.

Alanis ended up spending 720 hours, the equivalent of 30 days, watching the film 292 times in theaters from mid-December to mid-March.

Some days, he watched the movie five times in a row.

To break the record, he was not allowed to nap, use his phone or even go the bathroom.

In 2019, the broke the same record by watching “Avengers: Endgame” 191 times.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

27-year-old Tallahassee man killed in a car crash in Gadsden County
Tallahassee man killed in car crash in Gadsden County
Man who sexually assaulted FSU student after following her to dorm sentenced to 20 years
Wawa announces its plan to expand throughout Florida and South Georgia.
Wawa expansion plan throughout Florida Panhandle and South Alabama
Teacher pay raise
School board vote against Teachers Union and takes automatic raise in Madison County
A statue of Walt Disney and Micky Mouse stand near the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom...
DeSantis says lawmakers will target Disney’s special district

Latest News

Julian Assange has sought for years to avoid a trial in the U.S. on charges related to...
Judge sends Julian Assange extradition decision to UK government
Trenches and firing positions sit in the highly radioactive soil adjacent to the Chernobyl...
Russia’s Chernobyl seizure seen as nuclear risk ‘nightmare’
Local civilians walk past a tank destroyed during heavy fighting in an area controlled by...
Russia pressures Mariupol as it focuses on Ukraine’s east
Looming changes announced late Tuesday are designed to help Netflix regain momentum lost over...
Netflix aims to curtail password sharing, considers ads
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
Arbery’s killers scheduled for August hate crimes sentencing