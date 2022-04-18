Kosta’s Subs and Salads along with neighboring businesses hold a press conference to address rental concerns

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The owner of a popular lunch spot on South Adams Street is now getting backing from neighboring businesses as he tries to stay open.

Kosta’s and at least one other tenant are being told to move out at the end of the month but they spoke out Friday afternoon saying they want to stay.

“I am current. I do not know how he come up with this. I am current! I am not behind on bit,” exclaimed Kosta’s Subs and Salads owner Joe Attalla

After a lease dispute with a new landlord, Kostas’s along with other tenants at the same shopping plaza say they’re being asked to leave and hosted a press conference so they can fight to stay.

“Everybody here have been very long time business owners and they come to support me and they are supporting each other,” said Attalla. “Like the church and other businesses here in the plaza because we are facing the same thing I’m facing right now.”

Come In The House Outreach Ministry Church says they’ve also been asked to leave at month’s end but say they didn’t find out until Thursday.

“It’s very frustrating because of the fact we have a new owner but you don’t have a dialogue with us, which I think is necessary to talk about these business matters,” shared Come In The House Ministries Bishop Carlin Towels Sr.

Towels says he’s been at his current location for more than a decade and that he just wants to work things out.

“It is devastating, but being the Christians that we are, of course we are very optimistic and we can rebound but we would still love to have the impact that we had and are having on this community,” explained Towels.

And while Kosta’s wants to find a solution as well, he feels his reputation has been tarnished.

“Right now I won’t be able to even find a business. I’m not able to find a new spot because he played with my reputation,” responded Attalla. “As for my story, I’m working on it right now because you cannot say I cannot afford us or what I can afford. It’s not your business.”

But County Commissioner Bill Proctor says he hopes to speak with plaza owner Adam Kaye to resolve this quarrel.

“They deserve terms and for the owner of this place I intend to talk to him to see what merciful solution we can do,” said Proctor.

Unfinished business on South Adams Street they hope to be resolve soon.

We reached out to plaza owner Adam Kaye but he said he has no comment.

