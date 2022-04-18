Advertisement

Sunday night building fire reported in Suwannee County

By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 18, 2022 at 12:42 PM EDT
SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Suwannee County Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night in the eastern part of the county.

Once they arrived on the scene on 172nd Street, SCFR reported heavy fire conditions, but firefighters were able to gain control of the fire within 30 minutes.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

