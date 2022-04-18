Sunday night building fire reported in Suwannee County

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Suwannee County Fire Rescue responded to a structure fire around 10:30 p.m. Sunday night in the eastern part of the county.

Once they arrived on the scene on 172nd Street, SCFR reported heavy fire conditions, but firefighters were able to gain control of the fire within 30 minutes.

No injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

