Advertisement

Americans are going to church less, poll finds

A poll found U.S. church membership has fallen below the majority for the first time.
A poll found U.S. church membership has fallen below the majority for the first time.(StockSnap from Pixabay via canva)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Americans’ church membership is at its lowest numbers in years.

According to a poll from Gallup, memberships to houses of worship continued to decline last year and dropped below 50% for the first time in Gallup’s eight-decade trend.

In 2020, 47% of Americans said they belonged to a church, synagogue or mosque, down from 50% in 2018 and 70% in 1999.

Researchers with Gallup said U.S. church membership was 73% when they first measured such numbers in 1937. Church membership remained near 70% for the next six decades, before beginning a steady decline around the turn of the 21st century.

Gallup reports the decline in church membership is primarily a function of the increasing number of Americans who express no religious preference.

Over the past two decades, the percentage of Americans who do not identify with any religion has grown from 8% in 1998-2000 to 13% in 2008-2010 and 21% over the past three years.

Gallup also reported it found declines in church membership when it comes to the younger generations but less of a drop among Republicans, as well as married adults and college graduates.

Church membership was found to be the highest among those groups, people who live in the South and Black adults.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday night, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office made a large drug bust and two women were...
Franklin County Sheriff’s daughter, one of two arrested on meth trafficking charges
Florida A&M Athletic Director Kortne Gosha
Florida A&M AD Kortne Gosha announces resignation
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee police report 2 Tuesday night shootings
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference, Feb. 1, 2022, in Miami. Gov....
Florida Senate passes bill to end Disney self-government
Flippo got arrested for child pornography.
Man arrested for possession of dozens of images of child porn in Wakulla County

Latest News

More than 137 million Americans live in areas with unhealthy levels of particle pollution or...
Air pollution a growing problem for US, report finds
Businesses are looking to fill positions during spring break. Applications for unemployment...
Fewest Americans collecting jobless aid since 1970
Ford is recalling more than 650,000 pickup trucks and big SUVs in the U.S. because the...
Ford recalls over 650,000 trucks; windshield wipers can fail
The recall includes six models sold between February 2020 to January 2022. They all have French...
GE recalls refrigerators due to fall hazard
LIVE: Biden expected to discuss Ukraine, Russia