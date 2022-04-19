Advertisement

Disney World lifts mask requirement for all guests

A statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse stand near the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom...
A statue of Walt Disney and Mickey Mouse stand near the Cinderella Castle at the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista, Fla. on Jan. 9, 2019. With some workers across the U.S. threatening a walkout Tuesday, March 22, 2022, The Walt Disney Co. finds itself in a balancing act between the expectations of a diverse workforce and demands from an increasingly polarized, politicized marketplace.(AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (Gray News) - Walt Disney World has updated its face mask policy for all guests.

The website for the theme park says that masks are no longer required indoors or outdoors for guests, regardless of vaccination status.

The park’s policy change comes a day after a federal judge threw out mask requirements on public transportation Monday.

A federal judge has struck down the Biden administration's mask mandate. (CNN, WLS, KSDK, FACEBOOK)

Disney recommends that unvaccinated visitors continue to wear masks in indoor attractions, theaters and transportation.

It also notes that masks are not allowed on water slides or in the water at Disney World.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

On Monday night, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office made a large drug bust and two women were...
Franklin County Sheriff’s daughter, one of two arrested on meth trafficking charges
Florida A&M Athletic Director Kortne Gosha
Florida A&M AD Kortne Gosha announces resignation
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee police report 2 Tuesday night shootings
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference, Feb. 1, 2022, in Miami. Gov....
Florida Senate passes bill to end Disney self-government
Flippo got arrested for child pornography.
Man arrested for possession of dozens of images of child porn in Wakulla County

Latest News

More than 137 million Americans live in areas with unhealthy levels of particle pollution or...
Air pollution a growing problem for US, report finds
Businesses are looking to fill positions during spring break. Applications for unemployment...
Fewest Americans collecting jobless aid since 1970
Ford is recalling more than 650,000 pickup trucks and big SUVs in the U.S. because the...
Ford recalls over 650,000 trucks; windshield wipers can fail
The recall includes six models sold between February 2020 to January 2022. They all have French...
GE recalls refrigerators due to fall hazard
LIVE: Biden expected to discuss Ukraine, Russia