Advertisement

It’ll take longer for first-class packages to be delivered

The postal service says the additional days will allow them to have more time to deliver long...
The postal service says the additional days will allow them to have more time to deliver long distance and to increase the efficiency of their network.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Apr. 19, 2022 at 11:24 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It may take the post office a little longer to deliver your small packages.

The United States Postal Service announced Monday it is updating its first-class delivery standards, but the service is not getting faster.

Instead, the USPS will add one to two days on the delivery of nearly a third of its first class small packages.

The postal service says the additional days will allow them to have more time to deliver long distance and to increase the efficiency of their network.

They even say about 4% of customers may see their packages get delivered a day earlier.

The postal service also plans to change its priority mail delivery, but this time it is dropping the additional day it added in 2020.

The slightly faster service will only be for mail delivered over its ground network.

The new changes take effect May 1.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

On Monday night, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office made a large drug bust and two women were...
Franklin County Sheriff’s daughter, one of two arrested on meth trafficking charges
Florida A&M Athletic Director Kortne Gosha
Florida A&M AD Kortne Gosha announces resignation
GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
Tallahassee police report 2 Tuesday night shootings
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during a news conference, Feb. 1, 2022, in Miami. Gov....
Florida Senate passes bill to end Disney self-government
Flippo got arrested for child pornography.
Man arrested for possession of dozens of images of child porn in Wakulla County

Latest News

More than 137 million Americans live in areas with unhealthy levels of particle pollution or...
Air pollution a growing problem for US, report finds
Businesses are looking to fill positions during spring break. Applications for unemployment...
Fewest Americans collecting jobless aid since 1970
Ford is recalling more than 650,000 pickup trucks and big SUVs in the U.S. because the...
Ford recalls over 650,000 trucks; windshield wipers can fail
The recall includes six models sold between February 2020 to January 2022. They all have French...
GE recalls refrigerators due to fall hazard
LIVE: Biden expected to discuss Ukraine, Russia