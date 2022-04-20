Advertisement

Barb’s Brittle Ice Cream Cake

Barb McGarrah of Barb's Brittles showed us her take on ice cream cake.
By Barbara McGarrah | Barb's Brittles
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 3:27 PM EDT
INGREDIENTS

WAFFLE CONE CRUST

  • 2 cups waffle cones, finely crushed, divided
  • ¼ cup Barb’s Brittle bits, crushed
  • 2 tablespoons cocoa
  • 6 tablespoons butter, melted

ICE CREAM

  • 1 qt. Virginilla Brittle Ice Cream
  • 1 qt. Strawberry Virgin Brittle Ice Cream
  • ½ cup freeze-dried strawberries
  • 1 qt. Chocolate Virgin Brittle Ice Cream
  • ¼  cup Barb’s Brittle bits, crushed

METHOD

1. Line the bottom of a 9 -inch springform pan with parchment paper. In a blender, pulse together the crushed waffle cones, brittle bits, and cocoa.  Add melted butter and continue to pulse until the mixture is crumbly. Press ¾ of the mixture evenly on the bottom of the pan.  Freeze for about 30 minutes or until almost set.  

2. In a large bowl, stir the Chocolate Virgin Ice Cream until smooth. Spread evenly over the chilled crust and top with 2 tbsp of brittle bits. Freeze for about 30        minutes or until almost set.

3. In a large bowl, stir the Strawberry Virgin Ice Cream until smooth. Add the freeze-dried strawberries.  Spread evenly over the Chocolate Virgin Ice Cream and top with 2 tbsp of brittle bits. Freeze for about 30 minutes or until almost set.

4. In a large bowl stir the Virginilla Brittle Ice Cream until smooth. Spread evenly over the Strawberry Virgin Ice Cream.   

5. Top the Virginilla Brittle Ice Cream with the remaining waffle cone crust pieces and brittle bits.  Press down the toppings lightly and freeze until firm.   

6. Remove the cake from the freezer about 20 minutes before serving.  Release the springform sides and cut the cake with a warm knife. Top the cake with fresh strawberries and chocolate syrup.

