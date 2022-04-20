Advertisement

Cecil, Georgia city council member indicted in disabled man’s death

A Cook County Grand Jury has indicted Cecil city councilwoman Constance Davis in the 2018 death...
A Cook County Grand Jury has indicted Cecil city councilwoman Constance Davis in the 2018 death of a disabled elderly man who was in her care.(Cook County Jail)
By Edan Schultz
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:44 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COOK COUNTY, Ga. (WCTV) -- A Cook County Grand Jury has indicted Cecil city councilwoman Constance Davis in the 2018 death of a disabled elderly man who was in her care.

Winfred Hardrick, 66, was found dead inside an abandoned car in the 100 block of Lawson Lane in Cecil in June 2018.

Court documents say Ms. Davis was Mr. Hardrick’s caregiver. He suffered from serious medical conditions, including high blood pressure, heart disease, Type 2 diabetes, and depression. The indictment alleges Davis failed to check on Hardrick when he did not return home and ensure that he had the necessary food and water for the current weather conditions.

She now faces charges of felony murder and neglect to a disabled adult.

The indictment notes that Hardrick had walked away from his residence on Lawson Lane and gone missing six months earlier, in January 2018, and was found days later not far from the home, suffering from exposure.

Davis, 68, is a longtime member of the Cecil City Council.

The Adel News-Tribune contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlie Adelson, brother of Markel’s ex-wife Wendi Adelson, was taken into custody Thursday...
Ex brother-in-law arrested in Dan Markel murder
Lynn reached out to WCTV again on April 7, 2022, frustrated, after the memory care’s parent...
Stunning shutdown: families and staff upset over local long term care closures
Flippo got arrested for child pornography.
Man arrested for possession of dozens of images of child porn in Wakulla County
Florida A&M Athletic Director Kortne Gosha
Florida A&M AD Kortne Gosha announces resignation
The inaugural Tallahassee Cardboard Boat Race will take place at Lake Hall in Maclay Gardens on...
Inaugural Tallahassee Cardboard Boat Race to raise money for homeless Veterans

Latest News

Ukrainian refugees headed to Tallahassee asking for help
Ukrainian refugees headed to Tallahassee asking for help
Ukrainian refugees headed to Tallahassee asking for help
Ukrainian refugees headed to Tallahassee asking for help
Charlie Adelson, brother of Markel’s ex-wife Wendi Adelson, was taken into custody Thursday...
Ex brother-in-law arrested in Dan Markel murder
Fans return for TLH Tennis Challenger.
Fans and athletes return to Tallahassee Tennis Challenger
Hillary Famularo of Monford Middle School awarded WCTV and Envision Credit Union “Teacher of...
Hillary Famularo of Monford Middle School awarded WCTV and Envision Credit Union “Teacher of the Month”