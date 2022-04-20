Advertisement

FDA recalls zucchini from Walmart over salmonella concerns

The set of two zucchinis was sold in a clear overwrap tray weighing about 6 ounces with a UPC...
The set of two zucchinis was sold in a clear overwrap tray weighing about 6 ounces with a UPC code of 6-81131-22105-4 and case lot number 38706503.(FDA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 2:58 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - On Tuesday, the Food and Drug Administration announced that World Variety Produce is recalling organic zucchini sold at Walmart stores in 18 states.

The two-count pack of zucchini was sold under the brand Organic Marketside.

The vegetables have potentially been contaminated with salmonella, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes deadly infection.

Walmart stores in Arizona, Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin received shipments of the potentially contaminated vegetable.

The set of two zucchinis was sold in a clear overwrap tray weighing about 6 ounces with a UPC code of 6-81131-22105-4 and case lot number 38706503.

The FDA says no illnesses have been reported and that customers should throw it away.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlie Adelson, brother of Markel’s ex-wife Wendi Adelson, was taken into custody Thursday...
Ex brother-in-law arrested in Dan Markel murder
Lynn reached out to WCTV again on April 7, 2022, frustrated, after the memory care’s parent...
Stunning shutdown: families and staff upset over local long term care closures
Flippo got arrested for child pornography.
Man arrested for possession of dozens of images of child porn in Wakulla County
Florida A&M Athletic Director Kortne Gosha
Florida A&M AD Kortne Gosha announces resignation
The inaugural Tallahassee Cardboard Boat Race will take place at Lake Hall in Maclay Gardens on...
Inaugural Tallahassee Cardboard Boat Race to raise money for homeless Veterans

Latest News

President Joe Biden is using an Earth Day visit to Seattle to sign an executive order...
Biden order aims to protect old-growth forests from wildfire
FILE - In this April 8, 1998, photo, a worker drives a cart through a tunnel inside the Waste...
Report: Fire training, equipment lacking at US nuclear dump
President Joe Biden speaks at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University, in...
Biden’s election year challenge: Blame GOP for nation’s woes
Former Honduran President Juan Orlando Hernández faces drug charges in the United States.
Former Honduran president facing drug charges in U.S.
With the war in Ukraine approaching eight weeks, more than 5 million people have fled the...
Possible mass graves near Mariupol shown in satellite images