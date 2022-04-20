Florida A&M AD Kortne Gosha announces resignation

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - FAMU Athletic Director Kortne Gosha has announced he’s stepping down in a statement released by the university and independently confirmed by WCTV. Gosha had served in the role since December 2019, succeeding Dr. John Eason

“My alignment and core values are very important to me, and there is no secret that we created a transformational student-athlete experience second to none that has elevated Florida Agricultural & Mechanical that will place them on a trajectory far beyond my tenure,” said Gosha in a statement. “I am incredibly proud of the work and the people that have done that work in such a short time. We have elevated the program and institutional reputation to a level of new credibility.”

