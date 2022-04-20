Independence Landing community for adults with disabilities breaks ground in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A community designed for adults with cognitive or intellectual disabilities broke ground in Tallahassee Tuesday after years of planning.

The Independence Landing Project is located in Southwood, and founder Allison Tant was emotional as she realized years of hard work are finally coming to fruition.

“I don’t know if it’s actually hit me yet, so I’m still processing, but it’s fantastic,” Tant said. “Working on this, having this dream, wanting this for our children knowing that we are at some point not going to be able to outlive the child that we want to serve. That’s why there’s a lot of emotion.”

The organizers behind this residential community have a personal connection to the cause.

“My sister, late sister, was able to live independently, which was her greatest wish. She had cerebral palsy and we were able to make it happen with a massive amount of support from our family and a big network system,” Independence Landing incoming chair Bryce Barnes said.

Barnes is now able to make her sister’s dream a reality for others in need.

“I’m excited about the future, not only for Southwood, but also for our future tenants and people that will be able to call this home one day,” Barnes said.

Thanks to partners like Florida State University Schools, potential tenants will have multiple opportunities at their disposal.

“We are all set to be partners, true partners, with Independence Landing. We can’t wait to get started. We have a championship basketball team at the residence of Independence Landing to come over and watch. We have art programs and other share programs they can join in with,” FSUS Superintendent Stacy Chambers said.

The Independence Landing location in Tallahassee will be the sixth community of its kind in Florida. It’s the first for our area, and officials hope it’ll change many lives.

“This is a change maker for our entire community and also a beacon of hope for families like mine so that a parent can frankly enter their elders at peace knowing that there are options for their children,” Tant said.

The community is set to host 80 tenants, and hopes to be up and running by mid to late 2023.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.