Individual injured after mixing pool chemicals in Suwannee County

SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - Suwannee County Fire Rescue Hazardous Materials Team responded to a home where a person was injured due to mixing pool chemicals, according to an SCFR Facebook post.

SCFR would like to remind everyone that when adding or mixing chemicals to your pool, make sure to read all the labels and follow the directions.

No further information was released.

