Judge delays Alex Jones trial as Infowars seeks bankruptcy

FILE - This Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, file photo shows radio show host and conspiracy theorist...
FILE - This Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, file photo shows radio show host and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones at Capitol Hill in Washington. Infowars host Jones has offered to pay $120,000 per plaintiff to resolve a lawsuit by relatives of Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting victims who said he defamed them by asserting the massacre never happened, according to court filings Tuesday, March 29, 2022.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 12:27 PM EDT
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas judge has pushed back the first jury trial over how much conspiracy theorist Alex Jones should pay the families of the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre.

The Infowars host has already lost defamation cases over his comments that the shooting was a hoax. But a judge Wednesday delayed the trial after Infowars this week sought Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Texas.

Attorneys for Sandy Hook families have accused Jones of trying to hide millions of dollars in assets.

A new trial date was not set.

