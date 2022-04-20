Advertisement

Leon County joins nationwide voter education campaign

Leon County is participating in the Trusted Info 2022 Campaign. It involves secretaries of state and election supervisors nationwide.
By Jaclyn Harold
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:10 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County is joining a nationwide campaign to reinforce to the public that you can trust local election officials and the integrity of the vote.

Leon County Elections Supervisor Mark Earley says your vote does matter.

This is an election year, and Florida voters will cast ballots soon for the primaries coming up in August. Earley says educating the public will help them feel confident about their vote.

Leon County is participating in the Trusted Info 2022 Campaign. It involves secretaries of state and election supervisors nationwide.

Earley says misinformation about election fraud has threatened our democracy. He hopes this campaign shows that local and state administrators are dedicated to election integrity.

“We take an oath of office. Every time we have a meeting of our supervisors, we take the pledge of allegiance, and we take those oaths and those pledges seriously. It’s our sacred duty to protect the voters’ vote and make sure that outside influences can’t undermine the accuracy of that,” Earley says.

Earley says it’s also up to voters to utilize trusted sources of information when it comes to elections.

For that trusted information, Earley says you can check out the Leon County Supervisor of Elections website, as well as the Florida Department of State’s website.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlie Adelson, brother of Markel’s ex-wife Wendi Adelson, was taken into custody Thursday...
Ex brother-in-law arrested in Dan Markel murder
Lynn reached out to WCTV again on April 7, 2022, frustrated, after the memory care’s parent...
Stunning shutdown: families and staff upset over local long term care closures
Flippo got arrested for child pornography.
Man arrested for possession of dozens of images of child porn in Wakulla County
Florida A&M Athletic Director Kortne Gosha
Florida A&M AD Kortne Gosha announces resignation
The inaugural Tallahassee Cardboard Boat Race will take place at Lake Hall in Maclay Gardens on...
Inaugural Tallahassee Cardboard Boat Race to raise money for homeless Veterans

Latest News

Ukrainian refugees headed to Tallahassee asking for help
Ukrainian refugees headed to Tallahassee asking for help
Ukrainian refugees headed to Tallahassee asking for help
Ukrainian refugees headed to Tallahassee asking for help
Charlie Adelson, brother of Markel’s ex-wife Wendi Adelson, was taken into custody Thursday...
Ex brother-in-law arrested in Dan Markel murder
Fans return for TLH Tennis Challenger.
Fans and athletes return to Tallahassee Tennis Challenger
Hillary Famularo of Monford Middle School awarded WCTV and Envision Credit Union “Teacher of...
Hillary Famularo of Monford Middle School awarded WCTV and Envision Credit Union “Teacher of the Month”