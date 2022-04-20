Leon County joins nationwide voter education campaign

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Leon County is joining a nationwide campaign to reinforce to the public that you can trust local election officials and the integrity of the vote.

Leon County Elections Supervisor Mark Earley says your vote does matter.

This is an election year, and Florida voters will cast ballots soon for the primaries coming up in August. Earley says educating the public will help them feel confident about their vote.

Leon County is participating in the Trusted Info 2022 Campaign. It involves secretaries of state and election supervisors nationwide.

Earley says misinformation about election fraud has threatened our democracy. He hopes this campaign shows that local and state administrators are dedicated to election integrity.

“We take an oath of office. Every time we have a meeting of our supervisors, we take the pledge of allegiance, and we take those oaths and those pledges seriously. It’s our sacred duty to protect the voters’ vote and make sure that outside influences can’t undermine the accuracy of that,” Earley says.

Earley says it’s also up to voters to utilize trusted sources of information when it comes to elections.

For that trusted information, Earley says you can check out the Leon County Supervisor of Elections website, as well as the Florida Department of State’s website.

