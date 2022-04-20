Mike’s First Alert Forecast - Wednesday, April 20

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - It felt like a February morning in some locations Wednesday with Tallahassee reporting a morning low of 44 degrees (the normal low is 55). The chill will be short lived as high pressure at the surface will continue to move east into the Atlantic. The easterly flow will slowly bring more moisture from the Atlantic and begin to moderate the temperatures in the region. Thursday morning’s low will reach into the middle 50s inland to the mid 60s along the coast.

Daytime highs will climb into the mid to upper 80s as a ridge of high pressure aloft is expected to amplify over the eastern-half of the U.S. This feature will also help to keep large-scale storm systems away from the region through the weekend into early next week.

A mid-level ridge of high pressure will amplify over the eastern U.S. by Friday & last into early next week. This will set the stage for warmer-than-normal temperatures in the region.



Some inland locations *could* just be shy of 90 deg. for a daytime high next week. #flwx #gawx pic.twitter.com/mnTiTIBc4w — Charles Roop (@CharlesRoopWCTV) April 20, 2022

Low temperatures will also be warmer than recent nights. Readings will be near 60 starting Friday night and climb to the middle 60s by Tuesday morning. Rain chances will be near zero through Saturday, but bounce around 10-20% through next Wednesday.

