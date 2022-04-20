Advertisement

Mother charged in death of 5-year-old boy found buried in park

The mother of a 5-year-old-boy found dead in a Massachusetts state park was indicted Friday. (Source: WCVB/WMUR/NEW HAMPSHIRE ATTORNEY GENERALS OFFICE/CNN)
By WCVB/WMUR staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT
CONCORD, N.H. (WCVB/WMUR) - The mother of a 5-year-old New Hampshire boy, whose body was found buried in a Massachusetts park last year, has been charged in his death.

A grand jury returned the indictment on Friday with counts of first- and second-degree murder.

Danielle Dauphinais, 35, has been indicted by a Hillsborough County grand jury for purposely causing the death of Elijah Lewis, her 5-year-old son.

“Every murder is difficult. It’s especially difficult when we’re dealing with a young child. Like I said, our team has been working hard on this and will continue to work hard as the case moves forward,” New Hampshire Attorney General John Formella said.

Reminders of Elijah’s story remain on display in the neighborhood where he used to live.
Reminders of Elijah’s story remain on display in the neighborhood where he used to live.(Source: WCVB/WMUR/CNN)

The search for Elijah started in October of last year when it was brought to the attention of the Division of Children, Youth and Families that he had not been seen for about a month before being reported missing.

His body was found partially buried in a state park in Abington, Massachusetts, a few weeks later, his death officially ruled a homicide.

Neighbors in Merrimack, New Hampshire, where the boy used to live, said they feel like they’ve been living in a crime scene and said. that the indictment brings some closure.

“It just ain’t right. That poor child wasn’t abused, that child was tortured,” said neighbor Eric Robey.

“Basically gonna help buy it, and I’m fixing the place up. I’m trying to clean up the misery,” said Bill Roy, who is moving into a home in the neighborhood.

Reminders of Elijah’s story remain on display in the neighborhood, like this sign in front of a neighbors house, asking people to Google the case.

“I never locked my doors when I moved in,” Robey said. “Been here for six or seven years now, now I lock my doors. I have security cameras, you know? I never had that before so, I mean that’s what my neighborhood is coming to.”

