Tallahassee fire stations fully equipped and trained to offer advanced life support treatment

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - When the siren sounds and the lights flash, you know help is on the way.

The Tallahassee Fire Department is now providing life-saving assistance to more people faster.

The fire department recently reached a longtime goal, providing what’s called, “Advance Life Support” across 100% of the city.

Seventy-eight percent of calls to the fire department are medical emergencies.

Having advanced life support allows for higher-level care before you’re taken to the hospital.

“Somebody calls 911 not only are they going to get an ambulance, they’re also going to get a fire engine that can provide advanced life support,” said Division Chief over EMS and Training Mike Hadden.

In a medical emergency when seconds count, instead of waiting for that ambulance, firefighters are now fully trained and equipped at all TFD stations to offer advanced life support treatment.

“The theory is that the fire unit will get on scene first, start providing initial care to that patient and then the ambulance will come in afterward and assume that role in primary patient care and export that patient to the hospital,” Hadden said.

A goal that’s been in the works since 2014, advanced life support in simple terms gives a person the best chance at survival.

“For someone who goes into cardiac arrest, we have medications preventions we can provide to help revive that person and bring them back,” Hadden said.

Lt. Luther McClellan said it’s always the worst day of someone’s life when calling 911.

He takes pride in answering the call.

“It’s not always the greatest outcome, but we give it the best possible chance by giving it the early intervention that we’re able to provide,” said McClellan.

Station 10, the last station certified for advanced life support, is already seeing a difference.

“The shift following us actually had a cardiac arrest and had a positive outcome by being ALS and by providing treatments that were more advanced to help that patient’s outcome,” McClellan said.

TFD said the next step is to widen advanced life-saving support to cover 100% of Leon County outside of the city limits.

