Advertisement

Tallahassee fire stations fully equipped and trained to offer advanced life support treatment

The Tallahassee Fire Department is now providing life-saving assistance to more people faster.
By Madison Glaser
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:34 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - When the siren sounds and the lights flash, you know help is on the way.

The Tallahassee Fire Department is now providing life-saving assistance to more people faster.

The fire department recently reached a longtime goal, providing what’s called, “Advance Life Support” across 100% of the city.

Seventy-eight percent of calls to the fire department are medical emergencies.

Having advanced life support allows for higher-level care before you’re taken to the hospital.

“Somebody calls 911 not only are they going to get an ambulance, they’re also going to get a fire engine that can provide advanced life support,” said Division Chief over EMS and Training Mike Hadden.

In a medical emergency when seconds count, instead of waiting for that ambulance, firefighters are now fully trained and equipped at all TFD stations to offer advanced life support treatment.

“The theory is that the fire unit will get on scene first, start providing initial care to that patient and then the ambulance will come in afterward and assume that role in primary patient care and export that patient to the hospital,” Hadden said.

A goal that’s been in the works since 2014, advanced life support in simple terms gives a person the best chance at survival.

“For someone who goes into cardiac arrest, we have medications preventions we can provide to help revive that person and bring them back,” Hadden said.

Lt. Luther McClellan said it’s always the worst day of someone’s life when calling 911.

He takes pride in answering the call.

“It’s not always the greatest outcome, but we give it the best possible chance by giving it the early intervention that we’re able to provide,” said McClellan.

Station 10, the last station certified for advanced life support, is already seeing a difference.

“The shift following us actually had a cardiac arrest and had a positive outcome by being ALS and by providing treatments that were more advanced to help that patient’s outcome,” McClellan said.

TFD said the next step is to widen advanced life-saving support to cover 100% of Leon County outside of the city limits.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlie Adelson, brother of Markel’s ex-wife Wendi Adelson, was taken into custody Thursday...
Ex brother-in-law arrested in Dan Markel murder
Lynn reached out to WCTV again on April 7, 2022, frustrated, after the memory care’s parent...
Stunning shutdown: families and staff upset over local long term care closures
Flippo got arrested for child pornography.
Man arrested for possession of dozens of images of child porn in Wakulla County
Florida A&M Athletic Director Kortne Gosha
Florida A&M AD Kortne Gosha announces resignation
The inaugural Tallahassee Cardboard Boat Race will take place at Lake Hall in Maclay Gardens on...
Inaugural Tallahassee Cardboard Boat Race to raise money for homeless Veterans

Latest News

Ukrainian refugees headed to Tallahassee asking for help
Ukrainian refugees headed to Tallahassee asking for help
Ukrainian refugees headed to Tallahassee asking for help
Ukrainian refugees headed to Tallahassee asking for help
Charlie Adelson, brother of Markel’s ex-wife Wendi Adelson, was taken into custody Thursday...
Ex brother-in-law arrested in Dan Markel murder
Fans return for TLH Tennis Challenger.
Fans and athletes return to Tallahassee Tennis Challenger
Hillary Famularo of Monford Middle School awarded WCTV and Envision Credit Union “Teacher of...
Hillary Famularo of Monford Middle School awarded WCTV and Envision Credit Union “Teacher of the Month”