Tallahassee police report 2 Tuesday night shootings

GENERIC — Tallahassee Police Department logo and crime scene tape
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:45 AM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department says there were two shootings in the area Tuesday night.

According to the department’s incident report, officers responded to Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare on Miccosukee Road around 10:05 p.m. after a shooting victim was dropped off there. The victim, who had a minor injury, did not cooperate with the police and shared no information about the shooting.

“No crime scene was located,” the incident report stated.

Officers did respond to a crime scene later that night, around 11:40 p.m., in the 800 block of Floral St. Investigators found out at the scene that the victim was hurt in a drive-by shooting. That victim also had a non-life-threatening injury.

TPD says its officers gathered evidence at the scene to confirm the shooting was a drive-by. The incident report did not provide any suspect information.

“This is an open and active investigation,” TPD says.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

