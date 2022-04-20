Advertisement

Valdosta man arrested in family dispute turned shooting

Police later identified Antron Williams, 43, as the suspect and found that he fled the scene, according to VPD.(Lowndes County Jail)
By WALB News Team
Published: Apr. 20, 2022 at 10:49 AM EDT
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A Valdosta man was arrested in connection to a family dispute turned shooting, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

On Tuesday morning, police responded to the 600 block of West Street about a person that was shot.

The victim told police that he and his cousin got into an argument and that his cousin shot him.

Police later identified Antron Williams, 43, as the suspect and found that he fled the scene, according to VPD.

Police issued arrest warrants for aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime. Police said Williams turned himself in at the Lowndes County Jail on Tuesday night.

The victim was treated and released.

“I am proud of the work of the members of our department for their dedicated efforts to find Williams and get him into custody. They did not give up looking for him until he turned himself in,” Leslie Manahan, Valdosta police chief, said.

