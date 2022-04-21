Advertisement

COVID: Parents of unvaccinated children upset about new mask rules

Parents of unvaccinated children say they are upset about recent mask changes. (Source: CNN, GOULDER FAMILY, PAM EASON, KABC, KCAL, KCBS, VANDERBILT UNIVERSITY)
By Elizabeth Cohen
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 3:40 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (CNN) - A federal court ruling has recently struck down the travel mask mandate, and parents of young children are saying they felt blindsided by such a ruling when it comes to their future travel plans.

Erin Goulder, a mother to a 6- and 3-year-old, said she has done everything to keep her children safe from COVID since the start of the pandemic.

“We’re pretty COVID conscious. We’re probably the strictest people that we know,” Goulder said.

The family said they have been to parks, nature reserves and zoos, but they won’t be getting on an airplane anytime soon.

“If people aren’t wearing masks, then we’re definitely going to come up with a different plan,” Goulder said.

The Goulders said they had planned to fly to California and Europe over the summer, but now they’ve scrapped all that after the sudden end of masking requirements on planes.

“I don’t understand what the big deal about a mask is. When you’re in an enclosed space with that many people coming from that many different places,” Goulder said.

Fellow travelers wearing masks was an important layer of safety for the whole family.

Goulder, her husband and her older daughter are vaccinated, but they know they could still get COVID. And their younger daughter is too young to be vaccinated so, she’s completely unprotected.

“My biggest worry is the long COVID and also the unknowns,” Goulder said.

Dr. William Schaffner, a vaccine adviser to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said different families will make different decisions about flying in planes.

“I wouldn’t think that going on a plane exposes them to any more risk than they might be exposed to in the community in everyday activities,” Schaffner said.

If parents are worried about their child’s safety on a plane, he said to consider driving if that’s possible. And if it’s not, do everything to minimize the risk, such as mask-wearing and as much social distancing as possible.

Overall, children are less at risk of severe disease with COVID, but Schaffner emphasizes it’s not zero.

According to the World Health Organization, the number of new COVID cases was down globally by 24% last week.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A man was shot during a shooting on Gaines Street Tallahassee and sufferers from...
Man suffers life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Gaines Street in Tallahassee
A crash in Leon County left one woman dead and another seriously injured.
UPDATE: Man charged in fatal wrong-way crash on I-10 in Tallahassee
Charlie Adelson made his first court appearance Friday, April 22, 2022, following his arrest on...
Charlie Adelson makes 1st court appearance after murder arrest
GENERIC — Gadsden County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
79-year-old Quincy woman killed in a motorcycle crash
Charlie Adelson, brother of Markel’s ex-wife Wendi Adelson, was taken into custody Thursday...
Ex brother-in-law arrested in Dan Markel murder

Latest News

Emergency personnel work at the site of the regional government headquarters of Mykolaiv,...
Ukraine: Russians try to storm Mariupol plant, strike Odesa
People look at destroyed shops in Mogadishu's Lido beach, Somalia, Saturday, April, 23, 2022,...
Somalia’s extremists bomb restaurant in the capital; 6 dead
Cairo boys and girls club honoring Jackie Robinson at Atlanta braves game
Some airlines are considering refunds or credits for passengers who don't want to fly with...
Afraid to fly with unmasked passengers? Select airlines offering refunds
FILE - The logo for Twitter appears above a trading post on the floor of the New York Stock...
Twitter bans ads that contradict science on climate change