Extended timeline of key dates in the Dan Markel murder case

(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 12:19 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 26, 2022 at 11:25 AM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) — Dan Markel was murdered in the driveway of his Betton Hills home in July 2014. Eight years later, his ex—wife’s brother was arrested on murder charges in Broward County after a grand jury indicted him.

In between those events, there have been many twists and turns in the Markel murder case.

Below, you’ll find an extended timeline outlining the various developments over the years:

  • Sept. 10, 2012Dan Markel’s then-wife, Wendi Adelson, files for divorce. Markel finds divorce papers, learns that Adelson and children have moved out upon his return from a business trip, according to court records.
  • June 20, 2013 — Judge denies Wendi’s motion for relocation with children, according to court records.
  • July 31, 2013 — Court documents show that divorce was resolved and granted.
  • May 15, 2014 — Hearing scheduled for motion to prohibit Adelson’s mother from seeing grandchildren unsupervised is continued without a new hearing scheduled prior to Markel’s death.
  • July 15, 2014 — Prius tied to crime scene rented in North Miami, according to the Tallahassee Police Department.
  • July 16, 2014 — Police say suspects Sigfredo Garcia and Luis Rivera travel to Tallahassee from North Miami based on cellphone records, surveillance footage and car rental information.
  • July 17, 2014 — Police say suspects arrive in Tallahassee just after midnight, according to cell phone records. Records also indicated that phones are in the vicinity of Markel’s home, according to TPD. Unknown witness says he rents motel room for Garcia and Riviera on N. Monroe Street.
  • July 18, 2014Dan Markel shot in the head in the garage of his Betton Hills home around 11 a.m. Pronounced dead at a hospital in the area later that day.
  • July 21, 2014 – Tallahassee Police Department creates tip line dedicated to the investigation of Markel’s murder; Police say Markel was specifically targeted.
  • July 23, 2014 – Image of green Prius seen in area around time that crime occurred released. TPD says they’ve received over 50 tips through the tip line and asks local residents and businesses with video surveillance to contact TPD.
  • July 31, 2014 – TPD releases recording of 911 call to Consolidated Dispatch Agency. It’s determined that human error led to delay in getting help for Markel.
  • Sept. 16, 2014 – Memorial service held at FSU for Markel following the start of the school year.
  • Feb. 27, 2015 – Grand jury reviews 911 calls, blasts CDA’s handling of Markel dispatch call; says 19—minute delay in getting paramedics to scene unacceptable.
  • July 17, 2015 – TPD releases new details in Markel case on one year anniversary, including more details of Prius and says the vehicle may not have belonged to the driver. Anonymous donor offers a separate $100,000 reward for information leading to arrest and conviction.
  • Feb. 25, 2016 – TPD releases new documents in Markel case – New details include that keys were still in ignition, house was locked.
  • April 20, 2016 — FBI records conversation between Charlie Adelson and Katherine Magbanua at Dolce Vita restaurant.
  • May 24, 2016 — Investigators interview Garcia, according to court documents. Garcia denies ever being in Tallahassee, says he has made no trips with Rivera and knows nothing about homicide.
  • May 25, 2016 — 34—year—old Garcia arrested in Hallandale Beach, Florida on charges of first—degree murder relating to the Daniel Markel case and possession of cocaine.
  • May 26, 2016 — TPD holds press conference, officially names Garcia as suspect, says that documents in case have been ordered by a judge to be sealed.
  • June 1, 2016Garcia is extradited from south Florida and booked into Leon County Jail.
  • June 2, 2016Garcia appears in Leon County Court for his first appearance. He doesn’t enter a plea.
  • June 2, 2016 — Documents in murder case are unsealed. Document names Luis Rivera as a second suspect, establishes connection between Adelson family and Garcia, provides more details and timeline of murder accusation, according to TPD.
  • June 17, 2016 — A Leon County grand jury indicts both Sigfredo Garcia and Luis Rivera for the murder of Dan Markel.
  • June 24, 2016Sigfredo Garcia pleads not guilty in court appearance. Defense Attorney James Lewis says that state has informed him, it plans to seek the death penalty.
  • June 28, 2016Luis Rivera extradited to Leon County Jail from Coleman Federal Correctional Complex in central Florida where he was incarcerated on unrelated charges.
  • July 18, 2016Sigfredo Garcia’s trial set for November 14, 2016.
  • Aug. 4, 2016 — Leon County grand jury plans to reconvene to review evidence of the Dan Markel murder case.
  • Aug. 8, 2016 — CDA reaches settlement with Markel family in lawsuit over slow response time.
  • Aug. 29, 2016 State releases interview video of Markel’s ex—wife Wendi Adelson. In the video, Adelson tells police of her brother’s joke about hiring a hitman.
  • Sept. 8, 2016Luis Rivera demands speedy trial, which is set by a judge for Oct. 24, three weeks prior to co—defendant Sigfredo Garcia’s trial.
  • Sept. 17, 2016Dan Markel’s murder, the suspects, and the Adelson family all subjects of an episode of ABC’s 20/20.
  • Sept. 28-29, 2016Luis Rivera’s lawyer, Chuck Collins, requests trial to be moved from Tallahassee, judge denies request for venue change less than one day later.
  • Oct. 1, 2016Katherine Magbanua arrested in Broward County; facing charges of first—degree murder.
  • Oct. 4, 2016Luis Rivera pleads guilty to second—degree murder and is sentenced to 19 years in prison.
  • Oct. 10, 2016Katherine Magbanua booked into Leon County Jail for first—degree murder charges.
  • Oct. 11, 2019 Sigfredo Garcia convicted of first—degree murder, judge declares a mistrial for Magbanua after jury deadlocks.
  • Oct. 21, 2019 Magbanua’s retrial scheduled for April 13, 2020.
  • March 2020 Magbanua’s retrial delayed for the first time due to COVID—19 pandemic.
  • Aug. 2020 Magbanua requests to be released from jail to await trial. Retrial was delayed indefinitely due to COVID—19.
  • Oct. and Dec. 2020 Judge and appeals court denies Magbanua’s request for release to await trial from home.
  • May 6, 2021 Magbanua’s retrial scheduled for Oct. 4, 2021.
  • Sept. 20, 2021 Magbanua’s retrial postponed again until Feb. 14, 2022, this time due to the delta variant’s spread in Leon County.
  • Feb. 1, 2022 Magbanua’s retrial postponed so audio forensics expert can enhance audio of FBI recording of a conversation between Magbanua and Charlie Adelson at a Miami restaurant back in 2016.
  • April 21, 2022 Charlie Adelson arrested and charged with first—degree murder, conspiracy, and solicitation of murder.
  • May 16, 2022 Currently scheduled date for Magbanua’s retrial.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE:

