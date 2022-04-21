Advertisement

The World Renowned Harlem Globetrotters Return to the Capital City

WCTV's Brandon Spencer takes on Harlem Globetrotter Darnell "Speedy" Artis ahead of their game in Tallahassee on April 21st.
By Brandon Spencer
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 12:23 AM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Heading back to “The Tuck”.

The world renowned Harlem Globetrotters will return to Tallahassee Thursday to put their dazzling skills on display.

Brandon Spencer was able to talk with one of the players who says being a Globetrotter is a dream come true

Before he became a Globetrotter, Darnell “Speedy” Artis led the Brazilian pro basketball league in scoring.

“Going into my second year as a pro I had to make a decision to either stay in brazil and continue my career internationally that way or I can come back home and be a Globetrotter,” shared Harlem Globetrotter Darnell “Speedy” Artis. “And I chose to come home to continue my career as a Globetrotter.”

Artis says thanks to his college’s prior connections to the Globetrotters and The Generals, an opportunity to follow suit opened up.

“The point guard that preceded me at Gwynedd Mercy University Dan Delconte was a General and so I was able to build a relationship with the organization and my coach and they asked him for another general around my junior year I think and my coach said I got a kid that if he doesn’t go overseas he’ll make the globetrotters,” explained Arits. “So at the end of my senior year I went over and I got a call to tryout and I made the Globetrotters.”

For Speedy, donning the red, white and blue comes full circle.

“Carrying that legacy is a blessing itself and then on top of that I used to go to Harlem Globetrotters game every year when I was a kid so it’s been surreal to have kids all over the world looking up to you and wanting to wear the number three because you were the number three,” said Artis. “That’s a different type of feeling.”

For those wondering what’s so special about seeing the Globetrotters live in action, Artis says there’s a reason they’ve been playing games for 96 years.

“Where else can you go to watch a full basketball game with professional players and then right after the game you get any autograph you want right on the court?,” exclaimed Artis. “It’s very different, a very different vibe.”

So if you wanna check out Speedy and so many others, the Harlem Globetrotters will be bringing their Spread Game Tour to Tallahassee Thursday April 21st at 7pm at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center. You can find tickets for the game, here.

