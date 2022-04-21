Advertisement

Leon Classroom Teachers Association Host Representative Charlie Crist For a Teachers Roundtable

Leon County teachers and students invite representative and democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist for a discussion at a teachers roundtable,
By Brandon Spencer
Published: Apr. 21, 2022 at 12:46 AM EDT
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A small group of Leon County teachers and students met with representative and democratic gubernatorial hopeful Charlie Crist for a teachers roundtable.

The discussions surrounding issues in the Florida public school systems.

The group let representative Crist know what changes they’d like to see and say they don’t feel respected or appreciated as they face constant challenges year after year.

”I can’t speak for all teachers I think it’s really hard to just be happy and enjoy what you do as an educator right now,” shared Apalachee Elementary Third grade teacher Jacqueline Scott. “From one day to the next, one week to the next, one hour to the next some thing is changing and that is hard to find a groove and to be stable and to give students something consistent.”

The Leon classroom teachers association says it has also invited other gubernatorial candidates including Nikki Fried and governor Ron DeSantis so they can let them know what the classrooms need and to feel heard.

