Advertisement

Boys and Girls Club of Cairo honors Jackie Robinson at Atlanta Braves game

The Atlanta Braves will host the Boys and Girls Club of Cairo-Grady County during their first home game of the season as the team celebrates Jackie Robinson.
By Michelle Roberts
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 2:46 PM EDT|Updated: Apr. 22, 2022 at 2:47 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier in baseball, the Boys and Girls Club from his birthplace of Cairo, Georgia, had their own big league experience and celebrated number 42.

During Jackie Robinson Night at Truist Park on Friday, April 22, the Boys and Girls Club of Cairo-Grady County sang the national anthem and their Director, Stephen Francis, threw out the first pitch.

The Atlanta Braves also gave the club a pre-game guided tour around the stadium and free tickets to the game.

Watch their full day of festivities in the video above.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash in Leon County left one woman dead and another seriously injured.
UPDATE: Man charged in fatal wrong-way crash on I-10 in Tallahassee
A man was shot during a shooting on Gaines Street Tallahassee and sufferers from...
Man suffers life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Gaines Street in Tallahassee
GENERIC — Gadsden County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
79-year-old Quincy woman killed in a motorcycle crash
Charlie Adelson made his first court appearance Friday, April 22, 2022, following his arrest on...
Charlie Adelson makes 1st court appearance after murder arrest
Charlie Adelson, brother of Markel’s ex-wife Wendi Adelson, was taken into custody Thursday...
Ex brother-in-law arrested in Dan Markel murder

Latest News

Cairo boys and girls club honoring Jackie Robinson at Atlanta braves game
The nice weather will last through the weekend, but rain and storm chances will make a comeback...
Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, April 23
The nice weather will last through the weekend, but rain and storm chances will make a comeback...
Charles' First Alert Forecast - Saturday, April 23
News of Charlie Adelson’s arrest not only shocked the Tallahassee Community but surprised the...
Dan Markel’s mother speaks out after Charlie Adelson’s arrest
A crash in Leon County left one woman dead and another seriously injured.
UPDATE: Man charged in fatal wrong-way crash on I-10 in Tallahassee