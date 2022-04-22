Boys and Girls Club of Cairo honors Jackie Robinson at Atlanta Braves game

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - On the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier in baseball, the Boys and Girls Club from his birthplace of Cairo, Georgia, had their own big league experience and celebrated number 42.

During Jackie Robinson Night at Truist Park on Friday, April 22, the Boys and Girls Club of Cairo-Grady County sang the national anthem and their Director, Stephen Francis, threw out the first pitch.

The Atlanta Braves also gave the club a pre-game guided tour around the stadium and free tickets to the game.

Watch their full day of festivities in the video above.

