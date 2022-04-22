Florida Department of Education provides examples from math textbooks rejected due to CRT

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Department of Education has released examples of questions that caused math textbooks to be rejected in the 2022-2023 school year curriculum.

Thes examples come from an earlier report, where 41% of the math textbooks were rejected over reasons such as Common Core, and Critical Rate Theory.

Florida has rejected over 54 of the 132 new math books submitted for the state’s 2022-2023 school year curriculum.

The Florida Department of Education announced Friday that the largest portion of rejected math books was for grades listed between K-5 at 71%.

Twenty-one percent, or 28 books, were not included in the adoption for the specific reason being CRT and incorporation of prohibited topics.

“Despite rejecting 41 percent of materials submitted, every core mathematics course and grade is covered with at least one textbook,” the Department of Education said.

This move is being praised by Gov. Ron Desantis, stating references to critical race theory, Common Core, and social-emotional learning contributed to the rejection.

“It seems that some publishers attempted to slap a coat of paint on an old house built on the foundation of Common Core, and indoctrinating concepts like race essentialism, especially, bizarrely, for elementary school students,” stated Gov. Desantis.

Based on the volume of requests the Department had received for examples of problematic elements of the recently reviewed instructional material, the following are examples provided to the department by the public.

The Florida Department of Education states that the listed examples do not fully represent the full list of input received by the Department, and publishers are continuing to have the opportunity to remediate all the deficiencies identified during the review to “ensure the broadcast selection of high-quality instructional materials are available to the school districts in Florida’s students.”

Listed below are all the examples provided by the Florida Department of Education.

Florida Department of Education provides examples from math textbooks rejected due to CRT (FDE)

Florida Department of Education rejected math textbook questions

DISCLAIMER: Based on the volume of requests the Department has received for examples of problematic elements of the recently reviewed instructional materials, the following are examples provided to the department by the public and presented no conflict in sharing them.

These examples do not represent an exhaustive list of input received by the Department. The Department is continuing to give publishers the opportunity to remediate all deficiencies identified during the review to ensure the broadest selection of high-quality instructional materials are available to the school districts and Florida’s students.

At this time, those who have submitted textbooks for consideration still own the material, and due to copyright, their content is unable to be released to the public at this time by FLDOE.

For more information regarding rules and guidelines for instructive materials, CLICK HERE.

