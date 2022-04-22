Advertisement

Man suffers life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Gaines Street in Tallahassee

A man was shot during a shooting on Gaines Street Tallahassee and sufferers from life-threatening injures.
A man was shot during a shooting on Gaines Street Tallahassee and sufferers from life-threatening injures.(Cristi Mckee)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 5:23 PM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Tallahassee Police Department responded to a shooting around 4 p.m. at the intersection of Gaines Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

TPD says one man was shot and has sustained life-threatening injuries.

Gaines Street is currently closed between Bronough Street and Railroad Avenue as officers and detectives investigate the incident.

This is an active investigation.

A WCTV reporter is headed to the scene. Stay tuned for any new updates.

