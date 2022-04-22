Advertisement

Woman attacked, killed by her own dog, coroner says

When deputies and EMS arrived on scene, the coroner’s office said the dog was very aggressive...
When deputies and EMS arrived on scene, the coroner’s office said the dog was very aggressive toward them as well, resulting in the death of the dog.(MGN)
By Amanda Shaw and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – A woman in South Carolina died after she was attacked by her own dog Thursday, according to the coroner’s office.

The Newberry County coroner said 45-year-old Erin Beach was killed in the attack.

Police received a 911 call from the home Thursday afternoon. When deputies and EMS arrived on scene, the coroner’s office said the dog was aggressive toward them as well, resulting in the death of the dog.

Investigators said they do not yet know what prompted the dog to attack its owner.

An autopsy for Beach is scheduled for this week. A necropsy for the dog has also been scheduled. The breed of the dog has not been confirmed.

The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlie Adelson made his first court appearance Friday, April 22, 2022, following his arrest on...
Charlie Adelson makes 1st court appearance after murder arrest
A man was shot during a shooting on Gaines Street Tallahassee and sufferers from...
Man suffers life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Gaines Street in Tallahassee
Charlie Adelson, brother of Markel’s ex-wife Wendi Adelson, was taken into custody Thursday...
Ex brother-in-law arrested in Dan Markel murder
A crash in Leon County left one woman dead and another seriously injured.
Man charged in fatal wrong-way crash on I-10 in Tallahassee
The State Attorney’s Office has provided the WCTV newsroom with a transcript of a 2016...
State attorney releases transcript from 2016 Adelson-Magbanua conversation at Miami restaurant

Latest News

Cuban Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernandez de Cossio is interviewed by The Associated Press...
Cuba and US take tentative step with talks on migration
FILE - White House chief of staff Mark Meadows speaks with reporters outside the White House,...
Official: Meadows had been warned of possible 1/6 violence
Emergency personnel work at the site of the regional government headquarters of Mykolaiv,...
Russia shifts forces for battle over Ukrainian heartland
"When he slapped Chris, he slapped all of us."
Chris Rock’s mother reacts to Oscars slap, “when Will slapped Chris, he slapped all of us.”
VIDEO: NC teen dies from drowning complications after being rescued in Myrtle Beach
VIDEO: NC teen dies from drowning complications after being rescued in Myrtle Beach