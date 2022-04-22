Women Veterans United: Member talks about new non-profit

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - ‘Women Veterans Unite’ is a 501(c)3 non-profit and was founded during the Pandemic. It already counts roughly 70 local women of all ages and backgrounds as members.

Every third Thursday of the month the women meet for friendship and camaraderie. It also hosts an annual wellness retreat.

The organization has also set its sights on Tallahassee National Cemetery in hopes of establishing a permanent memorial.

The organization’s secretary, Karen Bauer, stopped by the WCTV studio on Friday to talk more about it. If you are a lady Veteran and would like to connect with the group, email womenvunite@gmail.com.

