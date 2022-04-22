Advertisement

Women Veterans United: Member talks about new non-profit

It already counts roughly 70 women of all ages and backgrounds as members.
WCTV welcomed Karen Bauer to discuss Women Veterans Unite.
By Katie Kaplan
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - ‘Women Veterans Unite’ is a 501(c)3 non-profit and was founded during the Pandemic. It already counts roughly 70 local women of all ages and backgrounds as members.

Every third Thursday of the month the women meet for friendship and camaraderie. It also hosts an annual wellness retreat.

The organization has also set its sights on Tallahassee National Cemetery in hopes of establishing a permanent memorial.

The organization’s secretary, Karen Bauer, stopped by the WCTV studio on Friday to talk more about it. If you are a lady Veteran and would like to connect with the group, email womenvunite@gmail.com.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlie Adelson made his first court appearance Friday, April 22, 2022, following his arrest on...
Charlie Adelson makes 1st court appearance after murder arrest
A man was shot during a shooting on Gaines Street Tallahassee and sufferers from...
Man suffers life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Gaines Street in Tallahassee
Charlie Adelson, brother of Markel’s ex-wife Wendi Adelson, was taken into custody Thursday...
Ex brother-in-law arrested in Dan Markel murder
A crash in Leon County left one woman dead and another seriously injured.
Man charged in fatal wrong-way crash on I-10 in Tallahassee
The State Attorney’s Office has provided the WCTV newsroom with a transcript of a 2016...
State attorney releases transcript from 2016 Adelson-Magbanua conversation at Miami restaurant

Latest News

News of Charlie Adelson’s arrest not only shocked the Tallahassee Community but surprised the...
Dan Markel’s mother speaks out after Charlie Adelson’s arrest
A crash in Leon County left one woman dead and another seriously injured.
Man charged in fatal wrong-way crash on I-10 in Tallahassee
Florida Department of Education provides examples from math textbooks rejected due to CRT
Florida Department of Education provides examples from math textbooks rejected due to CRT
The Diocese says Mark Clow plead guilty and is sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Trinity Catholic School teacher arrested on charges of child pornography, plead guilty