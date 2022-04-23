79-year-old Quincy women killed in a motorcycle crash

QUINCY, Fla. (WCTV) – A 79-year-old Gadsden County woman died Friday afternoon in a motorcycle crash.

According to Florida Highway Patrol, the woman was driving on US Highway 90 without a helmet at North Virginia Street around 4:15 p.m.

FHP says the woman was heading south across Highway 90 when she lost control of her motorcycle.

The woman’s motorcycle wheel struck a curb and a utility pole. The motorcycle then crashed into a parked pickup truck in the parking lot of the Chevrolet-Buick-GMC dealership, according to FHP.

The woman was pronounced dead on the scene.

