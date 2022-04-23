Advertisement

Car struck and kills a one-year-old at Ginnie Springs Outdoors

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.(MGN)
By Raghad Hamad
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 1:34 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol says a car hit and killed a 1-year-old child at a Gilchrist County campsite.

The crash happened Saturday morning around 8:26 a.m. within the Ginnie Springs Outdoors primitive camping area.

When attempting to reverse the vehicle within the campsite, the driver was unaware a one-year-old had entered the vehicle’s path resulting in a crash, FHP said.

The vehicle’s passenger side front tire hit the child, FHP’s crash report says.

The child was flown to Shands UF Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash in Leon County left one woman dead and another seriously injured.
UPDATE: Man charged in fatal wrong-way crash on I-10 in Tallahassee
A man was shot during a shooting on Gaines Street Tallahassee and sufferers from...
Man suffers life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Gaines Street in Tallahassee
GENERIC — Gadsden County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
79-year-old Quincy woman killed in a motorcycle crash
Charlie Adelson made his first court appearance Friday, April 22, 2022, following his arrest on...
Charlie Adelson makes 1st court appearance after murder arrest
Charlie Adelson, brother of Markel’s ex-wife Wendi Adelson, was taken into custody Thursday...
Ex brother-in-law arrested in Dan Markel murder

Latest News

GENERIC GRAPHIC — police lights.
Crawfordville man killed in a single-car crash in Wakulla County
GENERIC — Gadsden County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
79-year-old Quincy woman killed in a motorcycle crash
27-year-old Tallahassee man killed in a car crash in Gadsden County
Tallahassee man killed in car crash in Gadsden County
Wet road conditions and alcohol are suspected to be contributing factors, according to the...
69-year-old Gainesville man died in a single-car crash