Car struck and kills a one-year-old at Ginnie Springs Outdoors

LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. (WCTV) - The Florida Highway Patrol says a car hit and killed a 1-year-old child at a Gilchrist County campsite.

The crash happened Saturday morning around 8:26 a.m. within the Ginnie Springs Outdoors primitive camping area.

When attempting to reverse the vehicle within the campsite, the driver was unaware a one-year-old had entered the vehicle’s path resulting in a crash, FHP said.

The vehicle’s passenger side front tire hit the child, FHP’s crash report says.

The child was flown to Shands UF Hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

