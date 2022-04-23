Advertisement

Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Saturday, April 23

The nice weather will last through the weekend, but rain and storm chances will make a comeback by mid week. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details.
By Charles Roop
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Dense fog was reported Saturday morning - mainly near the I-75 corridor. The fog is expected to dissipate later in the morning, and sunshine will be the story once again for the rest of Saturday. Highs will be in the mid 80s inland to the upper 70s near the coast.

The nice weather will be on repeat again for Sunday with a morning low in the upper 50s to lower 60s and highs in the 80s inland.

A weak cold front is forecast to approach the Southeast and into the viewing area late Tuesday. This will bring a slight chance of afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms into the Big Bend and South Georgia.

The front will pass through the area Tuesday night into Wednesday and bring drier and cooler conditions once again. Morning lows Thursday could be in the mid 50s inland. Sunshine will also return Wednesday and last through at least Friday.

