Crawfordville man killed in a single-car crash in Wakulla County

CRAWFORDVILLE, Fla. (WCTV) - A 50-year-old man was killed in a single-car crash Friday evening after his pickup truck flipped several times on National Forest 13.

The man was driving east on NF-13 around 9:57 p.m., according to Florida Highway Patrol.

For an unknown reason, the man began to drift off the road.

FHP said that after attempting to get back on the roadway several times, the driver lost control of his vehicle causing it to overturn several times.

The driver was ejected from his vehicle and pronounced dead.

No further information was released.

