Advertisement

Dan Markel’s mother speaks out after Charlie Adelson’s arrest

News of Charlie Adelson’s arrest not only shocked the Tallahassee Community but surprised the victim’s family as well.
By Jacob Murphey
Published: Apr. 22, 2022 at 9:47 PM EDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - News of Charlie Adelson’s arrest not only shocked the Tallahassee Community- it surprised the victim’s family as well.

Ruth Markel, Dan’s mother, described Thursday’s arrest as a breakthrough and a chance for a new phase of the saga to begin. She described her experience over the years as “prolonged Grief”.

Markel says Charlie’s arrest served as kind of a shock to the system but it’s something she thought would always happen.

”There’s been a lot of talk from day one, whether it should have happened already. I mean, this is not a new story. I believe you are always waiting for justice,” Ruth said.

She also said justice and closure are two very different things and that while the arrest opens new avenues for justice, closure may never come, or take a different path.

Markel appreciates the Tallahassee community’s support for her family all these years later.

Copyright 2022 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Charlie Adelson made his first court appearance Friday, April 22, 2022, following his arrest on...
Charlie Adelson makes 1st court appearance after murder arrest
A man was shot during a shooting on Gaines Street Tallahassee and sufferers from...
Man suffers life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Gaines Street in Tallahassee
Charlie Adelson, brother of Markel’s ex-wife Wendi Adelson, was taken into custody Thursday...
Ex brother-in-law arrested in Dan Markel murder
A crash in Leon County left one woman dead and another seriously injured.
Man charged in fatal wrong-way crash on I-10 in Tallahassee
The State Attorney’s Office has provided the WCTV newsroom with a transcript of a 2016...
State attorney releases transcript from 2016 Adelson-Magbanua conversation at Miami restaurant

Latest News

The Diocese says Mark Clow plead guilty and is sentenced to 20 years in prison.
Trinity Catholic School teacher arrested on charges of child pornography, plead guilty
A man was shot during a shooting on Gaines Street Tallahassee and sufferers from...
Man suffers life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Gaines Street in Tallahassee
Charlie Adelson, brother of Markel’s ex-wife Wendi Adelson, was taken into custody Thursday...
Ex brother-in-law arrested in Dan Markel murder
Legal analyst Joe Bodiford gives us his reaction after listening to the enhanced audio of a...
Legal analyst reacts to Adelson arrest, enhanced audio of FBI recording