Dan Markel’s mother speaks out after Charlie Adelson’s arrest

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - News of Charlie Adelson’s arrest not only shocked the Tallahassee Community- it surprised the victim’s family as well.

Ruth Markel, Dan’s mother, described Thursday’s arrest as a breakthrough and a chance for a new phase of the saga to begin. She described her experience over the years as “prolonged Grief”.

Markel says Charlie’s arrest served as kind of a shock to the system but it’s something she thought would always happen.

”There’s been a lot of talk from day one, whether it should have happened already. I mean, this is not a new story. I believe you are always waiting for justice,” Ruth said.

She also said justice and closure are two very different things and that while the arrest opens new avenues for justice, closure may never come, or take a different path.

Markel appreciates the Tallahassee community’s support for her family all these years later.

