Advertisement

Police ID Maryland man shot in incident at Peruvian ambassador’s home

The Metropolitan Police Department said a shooting was reported Wednesday morning at the...
The Metropolitan Police Department said a shooting was reported Wednesday morning at the residence in the Forest Hills neighborhood of northwest Washington.(Source: WJLA/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 23, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Gordon Casey, a 19-year-old from Germantown, Maryland, was identified by the Metropolitan Police Department on Saturday as the man who was shot and killed by U.S. Secret Service officers this past week at the residence of Peru’s ambassador to the United States.

Police said the diplomat and his family were inside the home in the Forest Hills neighborhood of northwest Washington when they heard several windows being smashed Wednesday morning and called the Secret Service.

Officers responding to the call for a burglary in progress encountered a man they said was armed with a metal stake in the rear yard.

District of Columbia Police Chief Robert Contee said officers had used a Taser to try to detain the man, but “those weapons appear to not have any effect on the person.”

Police said the officers “gave multiple commands to the suspect to drop the weapon.” When he didn’t, two officers fired their guns, striking and killing Casey. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators have not revealed any details about a potential motive. Earlier in the week, Contee said police were still trying to learn why the man was at the ambassador’s home and why he was smashing the windows.

Several windows and doors around the large property had been shattered, he said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A crash in Leon County left one woman dead and another seriously injured.
UPDATE: Man charged in fatal wrong-way crash on I-10 in Tallahassee
A man was shot during a shooting on Gaines Street Tallahassee and sufferers from...
Man suffers life-threatening injuries after a shooting on Gaines Street in Tallahassee
GENERIC — Gadsden County Sheriff's Office logo and crime scene tape
79-year-old Quincy woman killed in a motorcycle crash
Charlie Adelson made his first court appearance Friday, April 22, 2022, following his arrest on...
Charlie Adelson makes 1st court appearance after murder arrest
Charlie Adelson, brother of Markel’s ex-wife Wendi Adelson, was taken into custody Thursday...
Ex brother-in-law arrested in Dan Markel murder

Latest News

A 75-year-old woman has graduated from Shaw University after a 57-year gap.
75-year-old woman graduates from college
FILE - Emergency personnel work at the site of the regional government headquarters of...
Ukraine battered again; Zelenskyy says US officials to visit
Detroit Tigers designated hitter Miguel Cabrera reacts on first base after his 3,000th career...
Tigers’ Cabrera gets 3,000th hit; 33rd player to reach mark
A unique help wanted sign at a Dollar Tree store is going viral this week.
Dollar Tree manager loses job after controversial ‘help wanted’ sign goes viral
FILE - U.S. Air Force Maj. Gen. William T. Cooley, Air Force Research Laboratory commander,...
Split verdict in first-ever Air Force general military trial