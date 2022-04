SUWANNEE COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - According to a Facebook post by Suwannee Fire Rescue, a vehicle is caught on fire Sunday morning on I-10 at the 293-mile marker.

The fire happened around 7:06 a.m.

The vehicle is on the shoulder and one lane is closed while firefighters extinguish the fire.

SCFR says to use caution.

Picture of the vehicle on fire, (SCFR)

SCFR are trying to control the fire. One lane is closed. (SCFR)

