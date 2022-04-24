Charles’ Evening First Alert Weather Forecast - Saturday, April 23

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The nice weather the Big Bend and South Georgia enjoyed Saturday will continue for the rest of the weekend as high pressure at the surface and aloft will move slowly east. The highs will keep the weather tranquil, and will feel dry for most locations. Morning fog can not be ruled out for a few locations Sunday morning; otherwise, a mostly sunny sky is anticipated with highs in the mid 80s inland to the upper 70s near the coast.

The weather stays quiet until Tuesday as a cold front is forecast to move into the eastern U.S. and into the viewing area late Tuesday. Rain and thunderstorm chances will be low as the front is expected to lose some punch. After the front moves past the area early Wednesday, the sky will clear and calm weather will return into the beginning of the next weekend.

