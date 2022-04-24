Advertisement

Charles’ First Alert Forecast - Sunday, April 24

The weather will be quiet for the rest of the weekend, but slight rain and storm chances will return by mid week. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the forecast.
By Charles Roop
Published: Apr. 24, 2022 at 9:16 AM EDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Fog was not much of an issue as it was Saturday morning and temperatures were a few degrees warmer Sunday morning. The weather will be a near-carbon-copy of Saturday with high temperatures a degree or two warmer ranging from the upper 80s inland to near 80 along the coast. The weather will remain quiet Monday with a chance of morning fog closer to I-75.

Rain and thunderstorm chances will climb to 30% Tuesday and Tuesday night as a cold front is forecast to approach the Big Bend and South Georgia. The front is expected to pass late Tuesday night into Wednesday and bring another shot of slightly drier air into the region. The upper level pattern doesn’t bode well for more rainfall, but it will bring more sunshine and warm temperatures through the first part of next weekend.

